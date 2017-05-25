Capital Review: Intel's Share of $53.98 Billion, 34.7% CAGR Growth - New Emerging Industry Growth, Driving New Horizons in the Affective Computing Market: Analysis Points to Substantial Shifts Ahead, Strategic Positioning to Benefit

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the global affective computing market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 34.7% from 2016 through 2021. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $53.98 billion by 2021 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Affective computing, perhaps more accurately described as the process of 'teaching computers to be human', is all about creating technology that can observe, understand, think, and act with simulated human emotion. The industry involves expertise from many fields including computer science, psychology, and cognitive science. The affective computing industry is responsible for some of the most cutting edge technology available today, including facial recognition and early detection of psychological disorders. Substantial new levels of efficiency can be recognized by careful and correct implementation of the technologies sets within affective computing, creating significant new value and new opportunity for companies positioned to participate in the emerging $53.98 billion industry.

Behind the scenes of the affective computing industry is the actual hardware which allows AI, touch screens, and virtual reality to be possible. Moore's Law, which observes the rate of technological advancements as a whole, was first observed by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel. The observation was that transistors in a dense integrated circuit would double roughly every two years, a prediction that proved accurate for many decades. Another of Intel's executives, David House, had predicted chip performance would increase even faster due to the combination of not just more transistors on each circuit, but also the design of the transistors themselves being faster as well. By his estimate, chip performance would increase every 18 months. Moore's Law and Mr. House's contribution plays a large part in the affective computing industry, being able to accurately predict a time frame on when certain technologies may be possible. This prediction model provides an accurate guideline for the planning, preparation, and final integration of new technologies into both existing systems and upcoming product launches.

Intel develops many products based on what their customers need, with a focus on improving people's everyday lives and transforming technologies to deliver an unparalleled user experience. As the affective computing industry is projected to increase, so should the need for the processing to be able to optimize these products. As a result, greater memory capacity and increased storage speed would be required, which fits hand in hand with Intel's continual advancements in these areas to accommodate data centers and Internet of Things.

The Client Computing Group (CCG), Intel's largest operating segment, was responsible for 55.41% of total net revenue in fiscal year 2016. This segment is the combination of the previous two segments, PCCG (PC Client Group), and MCG (Mobile and Communications Group). CCG now encompasses desktops, tablets, phones, wired connectivity products, 2-in-1 systems, and more. A frontrunner of Intel's affective computing technology is its RealSense platform to enable human-computer interaction. The technology could enable a new generation of easy to use, quantum leap advancements in the way the average user interacts with their computing device. At the Consumer Electronics Show, Intel dedicated a considerable amount to time to demonstrating the capability and future potential of RealSense, a move that may hint at the future potential and importance of this emerging technology.

In addition, Capital Review obtained a research report on the affective computing industry published by Markets and Markets, which outlined that human and machine interaction technologies are some major factors contributing to the growth of the affective computing market. The demand for the newest and latest hardware technologies are ever increasing as these new technologies are including enhanced facial feature extraction software, greatly improved touch displays, and refined, improved microphones and speakers.

It was estimated North America would hold the largest market share in affective computing in 2016 with some notable enterprises establishing powerful affective computing technologies and technological advancements. The Asian-Pacific region (APAC) is to show some potentially significant growth over the coming years with the rise of technological adoption, potentially transcending beyond North America. Driving the growth in the APAC region includes utilizing current and future technologies and increased investments in smart city technology.

The segment most expected to experience the highest growth rate is facial feature extraction software on the basis of its growing demand in the smart phone and authenticating devices sector. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $7,150.

