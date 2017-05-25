Capital Review: Defending Strength Across Segments - Broadcom's Efforts to Secure New Growth, $83.7 Billion by 2022 in Microprocessor and GPU Market: Calculating Forward Movement, Influences of Emerging Market Trends

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / In an independent research report released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest findings and analysis on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO), including updated analyst target prices, detailed fundamental discussion, financial review and analysis, consensus estimates, share supply assessment, and this year's upcoming fiscal period upside projections.

According to new research obtained by Capital Review, the microprocessor and GPU market will exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 2.2% from 2017 through 2022. This latest projection would result in a total market size of $83.69 billion by 2022 and could signal significant shifts ahead for Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO).

Microprocessors are known as the "brain" of all computers, phones, tablets, and many other electronic devices. Without these chips, technology would not be able to function to the same capacity that we are accustomed to. A microprocessor's main purpose is to carry out a set of programmed instructions and interact with certain application programs in order to function. Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) are a specific type of microprocessor that is specialized for display functions, which allow electronics to render images, animations, videos, and more for the computers display. Through the advancement of technology, the need for microprocessors have become essential to creating the sophisticated electronics consumers use today.

Broadcom is an international designer, developer, and supplier of semiconductor devices that are used in broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smart phones, electronic displays, and more. In fiscal year 2016, Broadcom focuses on four main market segments: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage, and industrial solutions contributing 50%, 28%, 17%, and 5% to net revenue, respectively. Broadcom focuses on complementary metal-oxide-semiconductors (CMOS) based devices and analog III-V based products. Broadcom's microprocessor, ARM, is used in VOIP systems, telephony, point-of-sale devices, and enterprise and retail access points and gateways.

One of the factors contributing to Broadcom's success and ability to defend market share in the microprocessor and GPU industry is the protection afforded by its intellectual property. As of Oct 30, 2016, Broadcom had approximately 27,640 patents and counting, with a pipeline of over 3,000 pending patent applications expected to add to its patent portfolio. A substantial amount of Broadcom's sales are from original equipment manufacturers, a testament to its quality and price competitiveness of its product offerings. Broadcom is led by President and CEO, Hock E. Tan, an alumni of both Harvard Business School and MIT. With the projected increase in the microprocessor and GPU market, this could provide an opportunity for Broadcom to continue to increase its revenues.

Additionally, a recently obtained research report on the microprocessor and GPU market published by Markets and Markets, outlined that with the consistent advancement of technology and the societal shift of technological dependency, higher demand could be seen in this market segment. The recent trend of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, wearable devices, smart watches, the further integration of data into the cloud, and the impact of the Internet of Things could fuel the need for microprocessors and GPUs.

In 2016, the x86-architecture microprocessor held the largest share of the market and is mostly used in laptops, desktops, and servers. These processors are sold at a higher cost compared to one of its counterparts, the lower cost ARM processors which are typically used in portable devices. This may change due to the preference towards more portable, easier to carry devices, compared to larger devices. Also, with this shift of preference, it may affect the revenue and profit margin of companies in this market. The specific segment of the market estimated to have the highest growth is in automotive applications, due to the adoption of car manufacturers electronic systems that provide driver information and communication, in-car entertainment electronics, power train, body control electronics, and automotive safety.

It was estimated that the Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the microprocessor and GPU market currently, with the Americas closely behind. The Americas market share is expected to grow based on the increased demand for server attached GPU and ADAS applications. More information is available to our subscribers by calling our Equity Research department or by downloading the original report, which can be purchased from Markets and Markets for $5,650.

