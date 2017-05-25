Research and Markets - Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are AMOT, Danfoss, Fluid Power Energy, Fushiman & Metrex Valve

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial thermostatic control valves market to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is emerging demand for smart industrial thermostatic control valves. Diagnostics and smart technology are the two emerging concepts that can significantly contribute to the growth of the industrial thermostatic market. The requirement for smart valves is abundant due to large sets of benefits. In broad spectrum, smart valves monitor a wide range of process variables, such as upstream and downstream pressure, temperature, stem position, and flow rate.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing electric power generation in APAC. The power generation plants are substantially growing in APAC due to aggressive government investment and rising urbanization. China has been witnessing huge investments in renewable energy for last few years. Industrial thermostatic valves, being widely used in power plants, are likely to see stupendous growth due to these fresh investments in China. The growing trend of the Chinese economy, especially in the manufacturing sector, has faced an intense challenge in terms of meeting the power demand, further increasing the probability of the expansion in the power infrastructure, in China. Similarly, in India, several projects are being undertaken to adopt renewable energy as the primary source.

Key vendors



AMOT

Danfoss

Fluid Power Energy

Fushiman

Metrex Valve

Other prominent vendors



Dwyer Instruments

Huegli Tech

MVA

Watson McDaniel

Armstrong

Honeywell

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Source: Technavio Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bclls/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716