Strategic and Datto, both leaders in technology services and total protection services, have partnered to sponsor New Country Competitizone and congratulate them and Peter Ludwig on their first win of the season!

Parsippany, New Jersey and Norwalk, Conneticut--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - Strategic Micro Systems, a leading provider of IT and Cloud Solutions (www.stmicro.net), together with Datto Inc (www.datto.com), the leading provider of total data protection solutions, are both proud to announce their co-sponsorship of the North American Ferrari Challenge Series and the New Country Competizione Team out of Wide World Ferrari in Spring Valley, NY.



"When it comes to the pinnacle of automotive performance and technology, there is one name that instantly comes to mind - Ferrari. That's why this partnership is a natural fit for both Strategic and Datto, as our technology solutions deliver the pinnacle of data protection performance each day to our clients," says Ted Passalacqua, President of Strategic.



On May 12th 2017, the North American Ferrari Challenge series returned to the world famous Laguna Seca track in California with the debut of the new Ferrari 488 Challenge cars. Driver Peter Ludwig of New Country Competitizone was the leader beginning with a pole position on Saturday that he parlayed into victory in Race 1 on Saturday and Race 2 on Sunday.



"New Country Competizione is ecstatic over the win, and we welcome the sponsorship from Strategic Micro Systems and Datto," says racing director, Eric Bachelart. "I am thrilled to have Strategic Micro Systems and Datto as a sponsor!" adds Mike Mastrangelo, General Manager and Partner of Wide World Ferrari.



"Being part of this elite racing landscape is an exciting opportunity for Datto," says Brooks Borcherding, Chief Revenue Officer of Datto Inc. "Ferrari is renowned worldwide for unparalleled racing performance, exceptional design and delivering an unrivaled customer experience. Similarly, Datto brings that same level of superior performance to small and medium business through our market leading Total Data Protection platform."



"With cyberattacks making national headlines daily, providing high performance data protection is an absolute necessity in keeping our clients, data safe and a core focus for Strategic and Datto. That high performance philosophy aligns with the same levels of performance that keep the Ferrari Challenge series at the forefront of manufacture-based automotive competition," adds Passalacqua.



About Strategic

Founded in 1998 and ranked one of the top 200 IT companies in the world by MSPMentor and two-time Inc 5000 award winner as one of the fastest growing companies in the US, Strategic Micro Systems provides high performance IT support, Cloud services and business continuity solutions for thousands of businesses around the world. As a Platinum Premier partner with Datto, we deliver Total Data Protection solutions exclusively through our partnership with Datto, offering our clients Premier Data Security and Disaster Recovery solutions. Strategic's headquarters and Network Operations Center is located in Parsippany, NJ.



About Datto

Datto protects business data and provides secure connectivity for tens of thousands of the world's fastest growing companies. Datto's Total Data Protection solutions deliver uninterrupted access to business data on site, in transit and in the cloud. Thousands of IT service providers globally rely on Datto's combination of pioneering technology and dedicated services to ensure businesses are always on, no matter what. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut and has offices in Rochester, Boston, Portland, Toronto, London, Singapore and Sydney.



