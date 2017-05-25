BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) announced today that C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) has selected MiX Fleet Manager to provide fleet management, safety and compliance solutions across a fleet of 3500+ light- and heavy-duty vehicles.

C&J Energy Services is a leading provider of well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies.

MiX Fleet Manager is ELD-ready and supports the FMCSA's current requirements for performance, design and technical specifications. It provides everything an oil and gas fleet needs to improve safety, efficiency and regulatory compliance while reducing costs.

An increasing number of oilfield service companies have selected MiX for its deep experience in the oil and gas field and ability to minimize reliance on expensive satellite commnications in remote locations. Importantly, MiX is able to provide an integrated solution for both light- and heavy-duty trucks, and provides Service for Life, designed to drive great results and optimize the company's return on its telematics investment.

"C&J Energy Services is investing in a solution that delivers compliance plus enhanced driver safety and efficiency gains that will help accelerate its ROI and reduce costs over the long term. We're excited to get started on the implementation," said Pete Allen, Executive Vice President Sales of MiX Telematics Americas.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services is a leading provider of well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. C&J offers a comprehensive, vertically-integrated suite of services throughout the life cycle of the well, including hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline and pump-down, cementing, directional drilling, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management and other support services. C&J is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in all active onshore basins of the continental United States and Western Canada.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to customers managing over 620,000 assets in more than 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics is known for providing the best customer support, including service for life on all solutions and dedicated account managers who proactively monitor customers' systems for optimal use. The company's products and services provide fleets of all sizes with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

