SilkRoadRace Travel Campaign Held by Hangzhou Tourism Commission and Expedia Deepens Relationship between Europe and China

HANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Organized by the Hangzhou Tourism Commission in a joint venture with Expedia® Media Solutions, "Silk Road Race, Explore the Living Hangzhou" tourism campaign has officially come to an end. Hangzhou, China has successfully achieved a prestigious status as a global travel destination with the influence of the campaign; weaving China and Europe closer together for future interactions.

"The collaborated campaign has opened doors for European travelers to explore Hangzhou; promoting the province as a premier global travel and trade destination will economically benefit both China and Europe." Associate Director of Hangzhou Tourism Commission, Mr. Zhao expressed.

Reinstating the significance of the Silk Road, the "Silk Road Race, Explore the Living Hangzhou" campaign has deepened Europe-China relation, welcoming Europeans to Hangzhou. Over 30000 visitors have browsed the campaign website, while more than 16000 retweets were received in the competition between England, France, and Germany. France was first to reach 5,500 interactions to win the race; selected participant from the country has been rewarded with two return flights to Hangzhou courtesy of China Southern Airlines and a 5-night accommodation sponsored by JW Marriott Hotel Hangzhou.

The continued growth of visitors can be foreseen via the impact of the "Silk Road Race, Explore the Living Hangzhou" campaign and continued efforts in promoting Hangzhou, China. Since the G20 Summit, the long-term city planning that has taken place has further boosted Hangzhou's tourism development; exemplifying by upgraded city infrastructure and tourist attractions.

The active participation in the "Silk Road Race, Explore the Living Hangzhou" campaign has demonstrated the vision and wisdom of explorers who had created the Silk Road a thousand year ago. Bringing the Silk Road to life once again, adventures await in this dynamic city, Hangzhou's inspiring energy ensures to provide travelers memories that last a lifetime; marking the Paradise of China, a truly unique place to visit, explore, and then visit again.

