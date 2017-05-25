NOKIA: Nokia and Frontier Communications deploy G.fast technology to expand gigabit ultra-broadband access across Connecticut

Nokia G.fast technology enables Frontier to quickly roll out fiber-like speeds to customers living in apartment buildings and deliver new IPTV and data service packages

Norwalk, US - Nokia and Frontier Communications will deploy G.fast technology to increase in-building broadband speeds for customers living in apartment and multi-dwelling units (MDU) across Connecticut.

Part of a state-wide network expansion initiative, Frontier will use Nokia's G.fast technology to quickly bring fiber-like speeds to customers without having to install new, in-building fiber infrastructure. With built-in vectoring technology - which reduces cross-talk interference that typically impacts data speeds over copper networks - the Nokia G.fast solution will allow Frontier to use the last few hundred meters of existing copper located in buildings to deliver ultra-broadband access to customers.

Nokia's G.fast technology enables Frontier to complement its extensive fiber network footprint and rapidly deploy fiber to the basement of an apartment building instead of each individual apartment unit. Leveraging Software Defined Network (SDN) capabilities and compliant with NetConf and Yang models, Nokia's G.fast solution also enables Frontier to accelerate G.fast deployments by automating the management process and simplifying provisioning models.

Steve Gable, Frontier EVP and Chief Technology Officer said: "Nokia's field-proven G.fast solution will help Frontier quickly bring ultra-broadband access to customers by using the existing copper twisted pair wiring that is often found in apartment buildings. Without it, we'd have to drill holes and pull fiber into each apartment unit we serve, a time consuming and challenging process that can be frustrating for customers. Nokia's solution allows us to deliver new enhanced services without ever having to enter the place of residence."

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group, said: "It's no secret that multi-technology strategies which maximize the use of both fiber and copper are effective in helping operators quickly role out new ultra-broadband services. This is particularly true in some cases like inside an apartment building, where more traditional Fiber-to-the-Home strategies can be very challenging to deploy. With the advancements that have been made in today's copper technologies, operators can now offer fiber-like speeds to enhance the way customers experience their broadband services. As market leaders in copper and fiber technologies, Nokia has the experience it takes to deliver these multi-technology broadband networks."

Nokia is the industry leader in G.fast technology, with more than 40 individual customer trials completed and 10 customers commercially deploying around the world, including Openreach (https://www.mynewsdesk.com/uk/bt/pressreleases/openreach-selects-huawei-and-nokia-to-support-its-ultrafast-broadband-roll-out-1572100), Chunghwa Telecom (https://networks.nokia.com/press/2015/alcatel-lucent-and-chunghwa-telecom-launch-worlds-first-commercial-deployment-gfast-ultra-broadband), A1 Telekom Austria (https://networks.nokia.com/press/2015/alcatel-lucent-transforms-a1-telekom-austrias-network-innovative-ultra-broadband-technologies-will) and Energia Communications (http://company.nokia.com/en/news/press-releases/2016/02/12/nokia-and-energia-communications-first-to-commercially-deploy-gfast-fixed-ultra-broadband-access-technology-in-japan).

With new technology innovations, such as XG-FAST, Nokia remains committed to providing operators with a wide range of copper technologies essential to meet growing end-customer demand for gigabit services.

Did you know:

Bell Labs' innovative vectoring algorithms help to eliminate crosstalk and make G.fast even faster.

Nokia leads in DSL innovation, holding world speed records with Bell Labs' XG-FAST technology, demonstrating speeds of 10Gbps on a single copper pair.

Nokia is the global market leader in xDSL technology with a total of more than 330 million xDSL lines, 80 million VDSL lines and 30 million vectoring lines shipped to date.

