Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - Bearing Lithium Corp. (TSXV: BRZ) (OTCQB: BRGRF) (FSE: B6K1) ("Bearing" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Timothy Heenan has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Timothy Heenan has over 26 years of exploration experience throughout the Americas, and has worked exclusively in South and Central America since 1990. Mr. Heenan has a wide range of diversified exploration experience throughout a range of geographic and geologic environments and is considered to be a highly skilled explorationist. Mr. Heenan has extensive experience in the design and implementation of generative to advanced exploration activities, and has been directly involved in the discovery and advancement of several high-profile projects which are currently in production, as well as others entering into their feasibility stage.

Mr. Heenan is a founder of Mirasol Resources Ltd., and former director of Mirasol for over 12 years since its inception and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Heenan has been based in Mendoza, Argentina with Mirasol as Exploration Manager since its inception in 2003, and prior to that lived and worked for numerous mining and exploration companies in Chile for over a decade. Apart from Mr. Heenan's direct hands on approach to exploration, he has also become very familiar with legal, corporate and administrative matters in both Chile and Argentina, is fluent in Spanish, and has developed an extensive network of contacts through-out the mining industry during his tenure in South America. Mr. Heenan is a Canadian citizen by birth, and maintains definitive legal residency status in both Chile and Argentina.

Jeremy Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are excited to have Tim join the Bearing Lithium Board given his technical background, and his extensive experience and network in South America."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Heenan has been granted 150,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). Each Option allows him to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.83 for a period of five years.

About Bearing Lithium Corp.



Bearing is an exploration and development company. The Li3 Definitive Agreement will enable it to acquire an interest in the advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile, which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Li3 Definitive Agreement, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date.

