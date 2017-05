Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") is pleased to announce an update of its clinical trials of the "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)," being conducted through the Jefferson Clinical Research Institute at Thomas Jefferson University under the supervision of Dr. David J. Whellan.

Tertiary clinical trials have now been underway for four months at multiple site locations across the Thomas Jefferson University footprint. CVR Medical is pleased with current trials progress, and all milestones and timeline projections are essentially moving ahead as planned. Additional devices have and are being introduced in an effort to increase data acquisition, while concurrently attempting to shorten the timeline to FDA submission.

CVR COO Tony Robinson states, "With almost 100 patients enrolled to date, I could not be more pleased with the recruitment numbers and resultant device data coming from our clinical trials at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. I look forward to finalizing our tertiary trials and advancing into our pivotal trials for FDA submission in the near future. Though externally, this last set of tertiary clinical trials might be viewed as an extended process, our operations team's internal assessment is positive, and our execution pathway towards the commercialization of the CSS is moving forward rapidly and on schedule."

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

