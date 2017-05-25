

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil ASA (STO) said that it sold 22,805,892 Common Shares of International Petroleum Corp. (IPCO, IPCO.TO), representing approximately 20.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares.



On May 24, 2017 Statoil sold 22.81 million Shares at a price of C$4.77 per Share, for aggregate proceeds of approximately C$109 million, pursuant to the offer launched on April 24, 2017 by Lundin Petroleum BV ('LPBV'), a subsidiary of IPC resident in the Netherlands, to purchase up to U.S.$100 million of Shares .



Prior to the Issuer Sale, Statoil owned 22,805,892 Shares, representing approximately 20.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Following the Issuer Sale, Statoil will not own any Shares.



