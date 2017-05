LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, announced plans for continued expansion in the state of Virginia, with the acquisition of Reines RV Center, with dealerships in northern and central Virginia.

"It's an exciting time for us, as we expand in the Virginia market with the wonderful people of Reines RV joining the Camping World family," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. "We are elated to provide customers with top notch, convenient SuperCenters, across the state, that can fulfill all of their outdoor and RV needs, from thousands of accessories, to RV sales and service."

Camping World currently operates SuperCenters in the Roanoke and Winchester areas as well as Richmond with the recent acquisition of McGeorge's RVs and also in Thornburg with the recent acquisition of the Safford RV dealership. The Reines RV Center acquisition further expands the market footprint, increasing Camping World's current presence in the state of Virginia to six SuperCenter locations.

"Over the past 70 years, the Reines family and staff have been honored with many awards for sales and consumer excellence and we look forward to continuing their high standards of quality and service," said Brent Moody, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World and Good Sam. "This important acquisition reinforces our commitment to further expansion in the state of Virginia and our focus on increased market share with our country-wide expansion."

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle ("RV") enthusiasts. Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States with over 125 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

