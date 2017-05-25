VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO)(CSE: BLO.CN)(OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the "Company or Cannabix") developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to announce that Dr. David Hasman has joined its scientific team to initiate trials in Vancouver, British Columbia. Dr. David Hasman is with Forensic Science and Technology at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and has been providing his expertise in the LC/MS/MS method for fentanyl and analogues for the B.C. Provincial Toxicology Centre in Vancouver.

Dr. Hasman received his PhD in Chemical Physics from the University of California and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia. Joining a Vancouver based laboratory he was involved in method development for therapeutic drug monitoring and was part of an effort to develop a mass spectral drug library for Agriculture Canada.

After a career at Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies Dr. Hasman taught chromatographic based analysis at BCIT and University of British Columbia. During that period, he joined BCIT Forensics Sciences and formed Procyon Research Inc. Procyon Research is involved in GC/MS and LC/MS/MS method development in forensics, natural products, and environmental disciplines.

Cannabix is developing its FAIMS- (field asymmetric waveform ion mobility spectrometry) based marijuana breathalyzer for the detection of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") in human breath. The addition of Dr. Hasman to our Florida-Vancouver scientific team, will broaden our testing capabilities in Vancouver with human subjects using the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer Beta prototype. The Company is substantially increasing its testing ability with new equipment and staff joining the Vancouver operation. Over the last several weeks, the Company has been developing a new "front end" breath intake system and calibrating decay signal intensities.

Dr. Raj Attariwala, commented, "We are excited to have Dr. Hasman join our Vancouver team as we prepare for trials using the patented FAIMS device with court accepted techniques of mass spectroscopy. His expertise in toxicology and forensic mass spec have been instrumental with government toxicology labs during the recent fentanyl crisis in BC and his skills will be invaluable as we prepare for trials with the Cannabix marijuana breathalyzer device."

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects use days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where intoxication by THC can be hazardous.

