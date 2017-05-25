CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- FourKites, a company providing real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms, announced that it has partnered with Ryder System, Inc., a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, to integrate its Freight Visibility & Orchestration Platform into Ryder NaviShare, a solution that will be available across Ryder's customer base.

As a natively integrated component of Ryder NaviShare, FourKites technology delivers real-time shipment visibility and exception notifications, which are combined in the platform with Ryder business intelligence, analytics, and engineering to provide event management solutions for shippers, routing instructions for drivers, and delivery updates to those anticipating deliveries. The application integrates real-time information across all carriers within a user's transportation network. NaviShare, with FourKites' capabilities, will be available to Ryder customers in the third quarter of 2017.

"We built FourKites to serve companies like Ryder and its clients: those with complex supply chains that require advanced levels of visibility, are battling rising costs, and are also subject to an increasingly demanding end customer," said FourKites CEO/Founder Matt Elenjickal. "Partnering with Ryder is an honor for us, and an endeavor we feel very confident will help advance the supply chain and logistics industry through the application of modern technology, data science, and deep expertise to improve the total customer experience."

"After carefully evaluating many freight visibility platforms, it became abundantly clear that FourKites provides the most robust capabilities for our NaviShare solution, which we are extending across our business divisions," said Gary R. Allen, Vice President, Supply Chain Excellence for Ryder. "FourKites has emerged as the leader in real-time freight visibility. Their capabilities will allow us to execute on complex projects, on-board a growing set of carrier partners efficiently, and ultimately help our customers lower costs and improve supply chain efficiencies while enhancing their customer service experience."

About FourKites

FourKites is re-shaping the logistics industry for real-time transparency and efficiency. FourKites provides comprehensive real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms. Using FourKites, blue-chip shippers and 3PLs can share the same, real-time shipping location and status information -- from more than 50 onboard GPS/ELD systems used by fleets to individual owner-operator smartphones and flip phones. FourKites saves time and money across the transportation spectrum. Best of all, nothing falls through the cracks. Learn how FourKites real-time load tracking can help your business by requesting a demo at www.fourkites.com

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder's stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

