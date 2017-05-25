SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Platinex Inc.'s (CSE: PTX) experienced team behind the launch of CannabisMall.Shop and CannabisMall.Org. The company will be featuring progressive advances on the two sites continuously prior to launch.

Despite the large forecast growth in Canada's cannabis industry over the coming years, finding ancillary products online can be difficult. With leading international e-commerce firms hesitant to sell cannabis-related products, there's a growing market opportunity for e-commerce and e-community companies to step in and fill the gap. Enter Platinex to capitalize on the hands-off and high-margin potential opportunities.

Proven Team Ready to Execute

On May 10, the company announced that it hired Hello Digital Marketing of Winnipeg, Manitoba to develop an online community platform targeting the cannabis industry. Management aims to develop the platform into the top marketplace and resource for a broad audience of marijuana and cannabis users, community ambassadors, and vendors. The platform is expected to generate revenue from non-controlled products related to the cannabis industry well in advance of legalization.

"We are pleased to be able to work with Hello Digital Marketing, a high profile, exuberant, enthusiastic, digital marketing and website design agency," said Platinex President & CEO James R. Trusler in the press release announcing the engagement. "In its brief history, Hello Digital Marketing has partnered with several industry-leading platforms with superb results."

Hello Digital Marketing is a website design and digital marketing agency founded in 2013. In the recent past, the company helped build out a website/network called Namaste Vapes. Through that process they have developed a proven track record within the cannabis space. The firm's other clients include companies ranging from luxury airlines to oil and gas exploration companies to construction companies, while its marketing services have generated proven results over time.

Platinex's management team is highly qualified to build out CannabisMall.Shop. President & CEO James R. Trusler has over 50 years of experience in working with Canadian public companies and has raised over $10 million for Platinex Inc. previously on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Rising Demand for Canna Commerce

Canada's cannabis industry is expected to surpass C$22.6 billion over the coming years, according to Deloitte Canada, following the legalization of recreational marijuana. While the retail market is expected to bring in C$4.9 billion to C$8.7 billion each year, ancillary products and services will increase that figure to between C$12.7 billion and C$22.6 billion. These ancillary products include things like lighting, security systems, and other growing materials.

Despite the industry's rapid growth, there is no established e-commerce portal where consumers and businesses can purchase these products and services. Health Canada requires consumers to purchase retail marijuana directly from licensed producers through mail order, but ancillary products - such as vaporizers or home-growing equipment - are more difficult to find and often require a trip to local brick-and-mortar retailers.

Many international retailers are hesitant to carry cannabis-related items due to the lack of regulatory clarity in other major markets where they operate. The good news is that this has created a compelling opportunity for companies willing to fill the void, where there is an opportunity to become the 'Amazon.com of Cannabis'. Platinex aims to do exactly that with the development of its CannabisMall.Shop platform that's set to launch before next year.

