Sapho Recognized as a 2017 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner in Mobile App Development

SAN BRUNO, California, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Sapho, the company that provides employees a modern portal experience to triple productivity, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors in Mobile App Development, 2017" (May 2017) report by Gartner, Inc. The companies selected for this year's Cool Vendor list "look beyond traditional mobile app development tools and user experience to become a leader in the post-app era."

Sapho's modern portal experience surfaces relevant tasks and data using micro apps. These micro apps - built by IT on top of existing systems and delivered to any device, intranet, or messenger - simplify workflows and data access, allowing employees to complete work faster, make better decisions, and be more productive. Companies that use Sapho experience increased software utilization, lower helpdesk costs, reduced license costs, and fewer system bottlenecks as employees benefit from a single view into all the systems they need to excel at work.

According to the "Cool Vendors in Mobile App Development, 2017" report, in the post-app era, "mobile apps will never disappear, but the traditional app - obtained from a platform app store and installed onto a mobile device - will become just one of a wide range of ways that functionality and services will be delivered to mobile users. All of this is driving a change in the definition of "mobility" - Mobility will be ubiquitous services wherever we want them, delivered by many smart devices, not just smartwatches and phones, but all manner of Internet of Things (IoT) devices."

"We believe Gartner's recognition of Sapho as a Cool Vendor is confirmation of our mission to triple productivity and effectiveness of today's enterprise workforce," said Fouad ElNaggar, CEO and co-founder of Sapho. "Our event-triggered platform delivers a new system of engagement - one that sits on top of existing systems of record and aggregates data and tasks for simply delivery to employees. With Sapho, companies are able to modernize their legacy systems, simplify workflows, and enable smarter, data-based decisions by making their enterprise systems more user-friendly and accessible."

Since the company's launch in June 2016, Sapho has experienced significant momentum and recently announced its Series B funding round of $14M. Earlier this month at Microsoft Build, Sapho also announced its integration with Microsoft Office 365 to deliver a modern portal experience to Microsoft Outlook, Teams, and SharePoint. Sapho increased revenue growth by 320 percent and customer growth by 200 percent in 2016 and over the past year, has completed integrations with enterprise leaders like IBM, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and Oracle to further improve productivity and effectiveness for its customers.

About Sapho

Sapho empowers the enterprise workforce with a modern portal experience that triples productivity and accelerates the speed of business. Using micro apps that surface personalized and relevant tasks from existing systems to any device, intranet, or messenger, Sapho gives employees a single view into the important information they need to complete work faster and make better decisions. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to streamline their internal workflows, enable smart decision-making, and increase employee effectiveness and productivity. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

