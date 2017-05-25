XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Launches Third Logistics Hub for European Wax Center

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 25, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the opening of a third regional distribution center for European Wax Center, one of the fastest growing beauty lifestyle brands in the United States. The new 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Camp Hill, Penn. marks a major expansion of XPO's supply chain management relationship with European Wax Center.

The Camp Hill distribution center will initially serve European Wax Center's growing franchise base in the eastern U.S. It joins XPO-operated facilities in Portland, Tenn., and Sparks, Nev. XPO opened the first two centers in 2015 as the foundation for the company's nationwide B2B fulfillment program. Each center provides turnkey logistics services for inventory control, order preparation and fulfillment. XPO uses its proprietary technology to manage inbound goods receipt, storage and restocking, warehouse management, picking, packing and shipping.

XPO's solution for European Wax Center includes a scalable order management portal custom-designed by XPO to help the company efficiently on-board new franchisees as its network grows. With 600+ locations and growing, scale and support is critical for the franchise network.

"We have aggressive plans to elevate our brand in the beauty lifestyle space," said Jon Biggert, European Wax Center's vice president of supply chain. "XPO's expertise, resources and technology are key to supporting our network's growth objectives. By relying on XPO for an end-to-end logistics solution, we can focus on supporting the success of our franchisees."

Ashfaque Chowdhury, president, supply chain-Americas and Asia Pacific for XPO Logistics, said, "This is an excellent example of the total capabilities package we can deliver to fast-growing specialty retailers - integrating traditional warehouse management with process innovations and tailored network support. Our dedicated solutions will help European Wax Center accelerate growth while managing a complex supply chain."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

