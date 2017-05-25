sprite-preloader
WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.05.2017 | 15:20
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 25

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 24 May 2017 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1354.15p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1336.63p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1375.83p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1358.31p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

