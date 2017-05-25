Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the Appointment of John Wisbey as Deputy Chairman. Mr. Wisbey has been a Director of the Company and Corporate Secretary since January 2017, and an investor since 2015.

Mr. Wisbey is a technology entrepreneur and ex-banker. He founded two London AIM listed companies; IDOX plc, which provides software for Local Authority planning applications, and Lombard Risk Management plc, which creates software for risk management and regulation. He also recently established Convendia Ltd., an early stage private company which specializes in cashflow management and contingent cashflow evaluation. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson, where he held various roles, including a Director in the Derivatives Group, Head of Options and corporate lending. Mr. Wisbey has acted as a public company Chairman, CEO or Director for seventeen years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.

Kirill Klip, the Company's Executive Chairman commented, "As International Lithium moves to the next stage as a public company, and progressively finances its participation in the Mariana project in Argentina and other projects, it is very important that the Company adds familiarity with fundraising in overseas markets such as London to its key skill set, so that the Company is always able to meet its obligations and its proposed investment plans."

Mr. Wisbey will oversee the Company's capital market operations in conjunction with the Chairman and the Board of Directors.

Other News

The Company announces that Patricia Fong, CPA, CMA, has resigned as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. She will continue to assist the Company on a part-time basis in a non-executive role.

