SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Shareholders of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 30, 2017 - USPH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("U.S. Physical Therapy") (NYSE: USPH) between May 8, 2014 and March 16, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/u-s-physical-therapy-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had a material weakness in its internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) the Company improperly accounted for redeemable non-controlling interests of acquired partnerships in violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"); (3) as a result, the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2014 and 2015, and all quarters within 2014 and 2015, and the first three quarters of 2016 contained material errors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about U.S. Physical Therapy's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in U.S. Physical Therapy you have until May 30, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP