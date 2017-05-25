Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Rebar Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The steel rebar market is projected to reach USD 154.08 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2021.

Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar market. However, overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents, and increasing dumping incidents have driven several countries to impose the anti-dumping duty.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market being the largest and fastest-growing segment. This sector includes all road, highway and bridge construction, sewage system, airport, and stadium projects. The growth in this industry is expected to lead to the growth in demand for steel rebar during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Acerinox S.A.

Arcelormittal

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel

Celsa Steel UK

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Daido Steel

Essar Steel

Evraz PLC

Gerdau SA

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Jindal Steel Power Ltd.

Kobe Steel

Mechel OAO

Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NJR Steel

Outokumpu OYJ

Posco Ss Vina

Sohar Steel LLC

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Steel Dynamics

Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation

Tata Steel

The Conco Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Steel Rebar Market, By End User

7 Steel Rebar Market, By Process

8 Steel Rebar Market, By Type

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitve Landscape

11 Company Profiles

