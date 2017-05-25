Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Rebar Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
The steel rebar market is projected to reach USD 154.08 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2021.
Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar market. However, overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents, and increasing dumping incidents have driven several countries to impose the anti-dumping duty.
Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market being the largest and fastest-growing segment. This sector includes all road, highway and bridge construction, sewage system, airport, and stadium projects. The growth in this industry is expected to lead to the growth in demand for steel rebar during the forecast period.
