BOFI INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving BofI Holding, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased BofI Holding, Inc. ("BofI Holding") (NASDAQ: BOFI) securities between April 28, 2016 and March 30, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/bofi-bofi?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BofI was engaged in unlawful conduct; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it became known, would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and (iii) as a result, BofI's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 31, 2017, the New York Post published an article entitled, "Feds probe Bank of Internet for possible money laundering," disclosing that the Company was the subject of a probe led by the Justice Department and involving both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department.

If you suffered a loss in BofI Holding, you have until June 2, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sa/bofi-bofi?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong