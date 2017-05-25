An architectural installation allows visitors to explore new Alesta Super Durable powder coatings

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will present its recently-launched ICONICA collection of Alesta Super Durable architectural powder coatings for metal substrates at Vision 2017, at Olympia, London, on June 6 and 7, 2017. Considered the UK's premier summit for the built environment, the event will enable visitors to explore Axalta's stand 156, which includes a specially-commissioned architectural installation featuring the new colors. The manual rotation of the piece reveals the subtleties of ICONICA's color palette.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005666/en/

Axalta's stand 156 at Vision 2017 will include a specially-commissioned architectural installation featuring the new ICONICA colors. (Photo: Axalta)

ICONICA comprises 40 colors across four distinct color ranges Eden Garden, Energy Manifesto, Arty Fusion and Techno Precious. The coatings are formulated to be environmentally sustainable, highly durable, and weather- and UV-resistant. They are also designed to offer iconic buildings lasting protection and outstanding aesthetics.

"We commissioned this architectural installation to showcase the new ICONICA collection in a way that captures the dynamics and energy of architecture in the age of mobility," says Markus Koenigs, Marketing Communications Manager for Axalta's powder coatings in Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Our new architectural powder coatings collection was inspired by modern aesthetic concepts and is designed to reflect today's new architectural understanding of nature and the world we live in."

The ICONICA collection was developed and curated in collaboration with trend forecasting agency, NellyRodiTM, based in Paris, France.

For more information on Axalta's powder coatings, visit www.powder.axaltacs.com.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170525005666/en/

Contacts:

DA Public Relations Ltd

Chantal Bachelier-Moore, +44 207 692 4964

chantal@dapr.com