EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 26, 2017 - CFG

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ("Citizens Financial Group") (NYSE: CFG) between March 18, 2016 and March 29, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/citizens-financial-group-inc?wire=1, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Company employees were falsifying information related to the Citizens Checkup program; (2) that, as a result, the Company's reported Citizens Checkup figures were inflated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Citizens' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 29, 2017, the Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") reported that certain Citizens employees admitted that employees faked "financial checkup" meetings with customers. According to the WSJ, former employees said they falsified information because of pressure to meet expectations related to the program.

If you suffered a loss in Citizens Financial Group, you have until June 26, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

