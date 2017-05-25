Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Peter Uhlmann has been named the managing executive in the Office of Chairman Jay Clayton. Mr. Uhlmann will advise Chairman Clayton in matters relating to agency administration, operations, and management, and will serve as the Chairman's primary liaison to divisions and offices on these matters.

"I am pleased that Pete has taken on the managing executive role and that I will be able to draw on his experience, judgment, and knowledge of the agency. It is clear that Pete is a dedicated professional committed to ensuring the SEC's continued operational effectiveness and responsiveness," said Chairman Clayton.

Mr. Uhlmann has served in a variety of senior leadership positions during his tenure at the SEC. Most recently, Mr. Uhlmann served as managing executive for then-Acting Chairman Michael S. Piwowar. Prior to that, he was managing executive of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, where he oversaw the internal business operations that support the division's personnel. He has also worked as a senior advisor to the executive director, where he led initiatives to assess and improve the effectiveness of SEC operations.

Mr. Uhlmann also served at the as chief of staff and senior advisor to former Chairman Christopher Cox.

Mr. Uhlmann is a graduate of Yale University.