Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings (CSE: LOTO) (FSE: 2LG) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "LOTO". LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "LottoGopher" in the search box. The video is also available for viewing on YouTube. (view here)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_wqrm7ylu/LottoGopher-CSE-LOTO-New-Listing

LottoGopher offers memberships for $12 per month or $99 per year, that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries, paying the same price as at the store.

With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. By joining an online group to pool your tickets with up to 100 other players, you greatly increase your chances of winning. If anyone in your group wins, everyone shares the prize - just like in an office pool!

The company makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. Members also have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, and lottery news.

James Morel, President and CEO, stated: "Our site allows California residents to order their lottery tickets online, so they don't have to go to the store, they don't have to pay cash, they don't have to stand in line. They can use their credit cards and play from the comfort of home. People describe it as the Netflix of lottery. Everything id done digitally; you don't have to go the old-school method, and really, it's a chance for them to participate in a new reinvention of an age-old game."

The shares are trading at $0.60, and with 62.2 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $37.3 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.lottogopher.com, contact Erin Ostrom, Investor Relations, at 888-656-8864 or by email at erin@lottogopher.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com