EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) 25-May-2017 / 15:43 GMT/BST London, UK, 25 May 2017 *Edison issues review on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH)* Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) aims to generate capital growth from a global portfolio of healthcare stocks. While around two-thirds of the portfolio is invested in the US, there is a meaningful c 15% exposure to emerging markets and WWH can invest across all subsectors of the healthcare industry. Since launch, the trust has been managed by Sam Isaly, who is co-founder of OrbiMed Capital, the largest dedicated healthcare investment manager in the world. WWH has a strong investment track record - it has outperformed its benchmarks over one, three, five and 10 years. WWH's discount has been on a narrowing trend since mid-2016; its shares are now in line with cum-income NAV. WWH's shares are currently trading in line with its cum-income NAV; this compares to the 12-month range of a 1.5% premium to a 13.0% discount. It compares to the average discounts of the last one, three and five years of 4.2%, 4.6% and 4.8%. While aiming to generate capital growth rather than income, WWH pays out 85% of net income in order to maintain its investment trust status. Having declined for three consecutive years, the FY16 annual dividend was a 32% increase versus the prior year; WWH's current dividend yield is 0.7%. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720 Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519 Investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 577627 25-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fc4fac151cf6e216f49da2c0492ff816&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=577627&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

