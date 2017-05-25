Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2017) - Atlas Group LC, a residential Las Vegas property management firm, has recently taken on the task of increasing their social media and overall web presence. Since the beginning of the Internet the Atlas Group LC enjoyed the #1 position on every search engine platform. However life and the Internet have evolved since making themselves available online in 1995.



Today they have rewritten their website, adhering to current SEO guidelines that include a blog, as well as a connection with Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and Flipboard. In addition, they are making frequent press releases through their PrLog account and have set up a link exchange with other prominent Realtors throughout the Las Vegas valley.



These are the types of changes that were required to be made to support their clients and owners. Today's real estate market demands social integration. It used to be that the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) was the only thing any office needed. That is not the case in today's on demand electronically connected world. Being connected on so many levels gives our owners a competitive edge when it comes to advertising and getting and keeping their property filled. That is one huge advantage that the Atlas Group LC can offer.



Their continual growth can be attributed to accessible experienced management, bilingual personnel, and very reasonable fees. Their offices are not hampered by layers of authority or divisions of labor. At the Atlas Group they train their people to be able to do just about everything. It is very frustrating for an owner or a tenant to deal with several different people to get a couple of easy questions answered. Some firms have one person handle maintenance, another person shows property, someone else inspects property, and another person handles all the finances. This is frustrating and confusing for everyone. At the Atlas Group an owner or a tenant only has to talk to one efficient property manager to get all of their questions answered. In addition their owners are not locked into a long term contract. Being required to stay with a management company, or for them to keep an owner, when the chemistry is not positive, is not good for anyone. They want owners to stay with them because of what they do for them, not because they have to.



To learn more about the Atlas Group LC and their property management services offered in the greater Las Vegas area, please call them at (725) 244-4777 or visit them online at www.property-mgmt.com.



Media Contact:

Andrew Pourghreman

725-244-4700