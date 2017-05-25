TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY)(FRANKFURT: F2T)(NAMIBIAN: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") announces that today's annual and special meeting ("Meeting") of holders of Class A common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company has been adjourned to Thursday June 1, 2017 at 11:00 am Eastern time. The Meeting will reconvene at the same location as specified in the notice of Meeting.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 145.9m

