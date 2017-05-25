ROCHESTER, NY--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement, and insurance services, earned two Stevie® Awards, including a silver award in the Company of the Year - Large category. The American Business Awardsâ" (ABA) also recognized Paychex with a bronze medal for Customer Service Department of the Year.

The Stevie Awards, presented annually by the ABA, are widely considered to be the world's top honors for sales and customer service. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Paychex's silver award for Company of the Year - Large came in the Financial Services category, while its bronze award for Customer Service Department of the Year came in the Business Services, Diversified Services, & Legal category.

"Backed by more than 45 years in business, Paychex offers a unique combination of technology and service that allows us to serve the payroll and HR needs of our clients when, where, and how they want," said John Gibson, Paychex senior vice president of service. "This Stevie® Award is a hats-off to thousands of Paychex employees across the country who deliver on our service promise every day by being proactive partners who are responsive, friendly, reliable, and knowledgeable."

This year's Stevie Awards judges lauded Paychex overall for things like "a strong year rolling out new innovations geared towards the customer need" and being a "legacy company that continues to evolve." From a service-specific standpoint, judges' comments included:

"They (Paychex) seem very tuned-in to what they want to provide to customers and even more in tune with how they are delivering it."

"This is one of the first submissions where social media support was even mentioned. Great to see you are meeting your consumer in this channel."

Paychex expanded its client service in 2015 to include social media inquiries through the company's @PaychexService Twitter handle and the company's Facebook page. In addition, U.S.-based customer service representatives are available to clients via phone 24/7/365. On the product side, Paychex is responsive to user input relative to its flagship product suite, Paychex Flex, releasing changes to the user experience based on user feedback.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, HR, retirement, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 605,000 payroll clients across more than 100 locations and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting www.paychex.com, and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com/.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/25/11G139713/Images/aba17_silver_winner-74b2089a0bd7b8f2b031b800d6565c2d.jpg

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Public Relations Program Manager

Paychex, Inc.

585-387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

Twitter: @PaychexNews