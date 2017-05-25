CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura") (TSX VENTURE: JEC) today announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the office of Jura located at Suite 5100, 150 - 6 Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta at 8 a.m. (Calgary time), the shareholders approved Jura's amended and restated stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, and each of its incumbent directors, Stephen C. Akerfeldt, Shahzad Ashfaq, Timothy M. Elliott, Shahid Hameed, Akbar Kazmi, Stephen Smith and Frank Turner were re-elected by the shareholders present in person or by proxy, each with 100% of the votes "for" and none withheld.

As announced by Jura on May 19, 2017, Mr. Ashfaq has stepped down from the board of directors (the "Board") effective May 25, 2017 to devote more time to his other business interests. Jura will have a six-member Board, and the Board will consider whether it would be beneficial to conduct a search for an additional director or directors.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

