Sensus Healthcare, Inc.: Sensus Healthcare to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids, with superficial radiation therapy (SRT), today announced that management will be presenting at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6 at 2:30 p.m. PST/ 5:30 p.m. EST. Joe Sardano, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and will also meet with investors.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles and will feature 180 companies in the small/ micro-cap space.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) is a medical device company that is committed to enabling non-invasive and cost-effective treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy X-ray radiation technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development activities. Sensus has successfully incorporated the SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, the SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For further information, please visit http://www.sensushealthcare.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

