Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Provides Update on Phase 1 Drilling Program and Status of Maiden Resource for Its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM / FRA: N7R / OTC PINK: NRVTF) ("Noram" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the National Instrument (NI) 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") that is being prepared on its South Block (Zeus, Zeus XT, and Hades) lithium claim groups in Nevada's Clayton Valley (see Figure 1).

The Company's exploration and core drilling to date on the Clayton Valley properties has been very encouraging. The large amount of data collected is taking additional time to analyze and has resulted in additional holes being planned to augment the Phase 1 drilling. The initial portion of the Phase 1 drilling yielded lithium assays ranging from 162.5 ppm to 2380 ppm with a weighted average value of 907.8 ppm Li. The extension of the Phase I drilling program is expected to provide in-fill holes as well as some additional regional geological information about Noram's extensive South Block claim holdings.

The Company has been advised that the Technical Report has been materially completed and is currently undergoing final review and revision. Given the positive results, the Company has been further advised that the Technical Report will include a maiden lithium carbonate resource estimate, as sufficient drilling has been completed to establish such an inferred resource.

"We are extremely pleased with the results from our Phase 1 drilling program and expect to have our initial lithium resource estimate completed shorty. We are advancing to the science stage of the project and additional expertise has been engaged to consult with Noram's management on next steps in the lithium extraction process," said Mark Ireton President and CEO of Noram. "The Phase 1 results will also be instrumental in planning our Phase 2 drilling program that will encompass the Spartan and Hades claims and enable us to determine the lithium potential of our entire South Block property."

Noram has amassed one of the largest land packages in Nevada's Clayton Valley. Its non-contiguous North and South Blocks now total 888 claims, covering 17,738 acres, and are positioned both north and south of Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium producer.

Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, is currently completing the final resource estimate calculations for the Technical Report, which will then be submitted to IIROC and the TSX Venture Exchange for approval, before the final report is filed under the Company's profile on www.SEDAR.com.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Project.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTC PINK: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral properties. Current projects include lithium properties in the Clayton Valley of Nevada and the Hector Lode in San Bernardino County, California, and the Jumbo graphite property in southeastern British Columbia. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America, and Asia.

