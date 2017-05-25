DEADLINE ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Wins Finance Holdings Inc. ("Wins" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WINS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between October 29, 2015 through March 29, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the June 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Wins during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Wins issued materially false and misleading statements regarding its projected earnings, valuation, and future business operations, which artificially inflated its securities prices. It is alleged that the Company falsely stated it maintained a U.S. headquarters in order to gain inclusion on the Russell indices when its headquarters are actually located in China, among other market manipulations during the Class Period. On March 30, 2017, SeekingAlpha.com published an article stating that the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission is investigating Wins for alleged "market manipulation." Following the release of this information, the stock price of Wins declined materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

