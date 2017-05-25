DXC Technology and Mphasis Collaborate to Accelerate Application Transformation and Modernization Solutions for Enterprise Clients

TYSONS, Virginia and NEW YORK, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, and Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an IT services provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a new Solution Partner relationship to transform and modernize enterprise applications for public, private and hybrid cloud.

The collaboration builds on deep, complementary vertical expertise, strong portfolios in next-generation IT services -- including cloud and digital innovations -- and accelerated automation capabilities to deliver strong business value to organizations across industries globally. The two companies will work together to help clients accelerate the modernization of their applications as they move to the cloud.

"In every industry, our clients are seeing increased digital disruption in their business models as well as a need to realize speed and agility to compete effectively," said Mike Klaus, senior vice president and general manager of Application Services at DXC Technology. "Together, Mphasis and DXC will be a catalyst to enable transformations to the cloud for enterprise clients worldwide."

"Transforming and modernizing customers' applications to public, private and hybrid cloud is vital for enterprises to stay future-relevant in the digital era and fuel their growth trajectory," said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and executive director, Mphasis. "We are excited to be a DXC Solution Partner, as this plays to Mphasis' core strength of accelerating our customers' digital transformation journey, powered by cloud services. Mphasis and DXC collaborating will continue to bring greater value to clients."

DXC and Mphasis will work together to deliver solutions to clients across industries, particularly banking, financial services and insurance. By applying consumption-based models, automation capabilities, and next-generation IT skills from each company, DXC and Mphasis will help clients reduce the cost of their legacy IT and then reinvest the savings in modernizing mission-critical and highly-valued business applications to cloud at speed and scale.

"Large enterprises and organizations are undertaking massive application modernizations and transformations to remain competitive in their respective markets. These service provider partnerships leverage mutual strengths to aid clients in accelerating their complex and mission critical digital transformation initiatives," said Gard Little, Research Director, IDC.



DXC's relationship with more than 6,000 clients in 70 countries complements Mphasis' innovative delivery and competitive commercial models, such as fixed capacity and outcome-based risk sharing, to provide a scope of solutions aligned to the needs of large enterprise clients. Mphasis is now part of the DXC Partner Network.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

About Mphasis