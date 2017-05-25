MusclePharm Corporation: MusclePharm to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / MusclePharm Corporation (OTCQB: MSLP) ("MusclePharm"), a scientifically-driven, performance lifestyle sports nutrition company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:30AM PT. Ryan Drexler, Chairman and CEO of MusclePharm, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors to discuss recent corporate developments and provide a general business outlook.

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View MusclePharm's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MSLP

About MusclePharm Corporation

MusclePharm® is a scientifically-driven, performance lifestyle company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. The Company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets and gels. Its portfolio of recognized brands includes MusclePharm® Sport Series, Black Label and Core Series, FitMiss™, as well as Natural Series which was launched in 2017. These products are available in more than 120 countries and over 50,000 retail outlets worldwide. The clinically-proven supplements are developed through a six-stage research process utilizing the expertise of leading nutritional scientists, doctors and universities. MusclePharm is the innovator of the sports nutrition industry. For more information, visit http://www.musclepharm.com. To sign up to receive MusclePharm news via email, please visit http://ir.musclepharmcorp.com/email-alerts.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

IR for MusclePharm

pcarlson@kcsa.com / ebarker@kcsa.com

212.896.1233 / 212.896.1203

