Snap Interactive, Inc.: Snap Interactive CEO to Speak at Mobile Dating Industry Conference on June 2

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Snap Interactive, Inc. ("SNAP," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTCQB: STVI), a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications, today announced that Alex Harrington, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, June 2, 2017 at The Sportsmen's Lodge Events Center located in Los Angeles, Calif. The conference will be held May 31-June 2, 2017.

Mr. Harrington will present on M&A and consolidation trends in the dating industry. SNAP recently completed a merger with A.V.M. Software, Inc. in October 2016, and is exploring business combinations in live video and interactive dating.

About iDate2017

As the largest business summit for the dating industry for over 14 years, "iDate" gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic, and earn more revenue. iDate also runs the iDate Awards, which recognize the best in the online dating industry. For more information, please visit the website http://MobileDatingConference.com.

About Snap Interactive, Inc.

Snap Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of live video social networking and interactive dating applications. SNAP has a diverse product portfolio consisting of nine products, including Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world's largest collections of video-based communities, and FirstMet, a prominent interactive dating brand serving users 35 and older. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 25 patents related to video conferencing and online gaming.

For more information, please visit http://www.snap-interactive.com.

