INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet" or the "Company") (NYSE: SIG) for possible violations of federal securities laws between August 29, 2013 and February 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the updated, new July 5, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, Signet issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that alleged sexual harassment by employees of Signet's Sterling Family of Jewelers division ("Sterling"), including numerous incidents of sexual assault and rape which were detailed in approximately 249 declarations signed under penalty of perjury by current and former Sterling employees, made it unlikely that Signet would be able to avoid paying a sizable amount of damages in connection with a class action lawsuit filed by Sterling employees. Signet's stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period as a result of this information being withheld from the market. On February 27, 2017, The Washington Post published a report revealing widespread allegations of sexual harassment made in the private arbitration that implicated the Company's senior managers and executives. Following this news, Signet's share price lowered materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

