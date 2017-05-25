Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Government Initiatives to Support EHR Adoption - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Analysis By Product (Client Server-based, Web-based), By Type (Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute) By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market is expected to reach USD 33.41 billion by 2025. The government initiatives undertaken in support of EHR adoption are most likely to accentuate the market growth.

The federal government introduced Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act in 2009 for promoting usage of EHR amongst healthcare providers. The program included provision of training and assistance for health information technology (IT) workers in order to set up EHRs in the hospitals.

The National Health Services (NHS), UK is planning to convert the documentation process into digitized form completely by the year 2018. In the U.S., federal government has announced financial incentives for physicians planning to adopt EHR systems. Any average physician with at least 30% of his/her patients covered with Medicare is eligible for incentives worth USD 44,000.

Many region-specific initiatives are promoting eHealth services. For instance, EUR-Lex gave eHealth action plan for 2012 - 2020, which states the strategies for deployment of eHealth services amongst European nations.

The EHR industry in Asia Pacific is projected to display substantial growth over the forecast period owing to various developments across major economies along with increased expenditure on healthcare IT. This regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2017 to 2025.



Companies Mentioned



Cerner

GE Healthcare

Allscripts

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Healthcare Management System (HMS)

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

CureMD Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

Practice Fusion, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 EHR Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



4 EHR Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 EHR Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 EHR Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 EHR Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, & End-use



8 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhmvgg/electronic_health

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716