Data Integration Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2022 - Rise of Cloud Computing Creating Demand for Effective Data Integration Tools & Practices - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Integration Market by Component (Tools and Services), Business Application (Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and HR), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The data integration market is projected to grow from USD 6.44 Billion in 2017 to USD 12.24 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Demand for tools, which can combine several heterogeneous data sources and rise of cloud computing that creates a demand for effective data integration tools and practices are some of the key drivers that fuel the growth of the data integration market.



The report provides detailed insights into the global market, which is segmented on the basis of components, business applications, deployment models, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. In the market by business application, the marketing segment is expected to hold the largest market share as it complements the marketers to gain a 360-degree view of the data, which help them to design their marketing strategies in accordance with their target group. Data integration enables marketers to integrate their data collected from different marketing channels and feed it into an analysis tool that can analyze and extract relevant information from them. By using data integration tools, marketers can develop a customer-centric view and target their marketing efforts with more precision instead of dealing with different marketing channels, against channel-specific metrics.



On-premises deployment model has higher adoption as compared to the on-demand deployment model. The on-premises deployment model provides confidentiality and privacy parameters to the organizational data; hence, most of the organizations are adopting the on-premises deployment model. The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. The healthcare and life Science vertical is gaining a lot of traction as the vertical has witnessed phenomenal adoption in the data integration tools and services. The vertical has always been overloaded with data; the sources mainly from the patient, clinical, claim, hospital system, financial, pharmacy, and most recently from the wearable technologies. Leveraging this data can be a bullet proof plan to mitigate most of the existing disease, improve patient care, develop new medicines, and identify new diseases.

