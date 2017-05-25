Organic Foods and Beverages Market to Reach $320 Billion by 2025 - Growing Popularity of Non-GMO Products Among Consumers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global organic food & beverage market is expected to reach USD 320.5 billion by 2025. Growing popularity of non-GMO products among consumers, owing to the health benefits associated with their consumption, is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Fruits and vegetables dominated the global organic food market accounted for over 37% of revenue share in 2015. Furthermore, increasing consumption of meat and poultry products resulted in the fastest growth of the segment and is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period.

Non-dairy beverages such as rice, soymilk, and oat beverages accounted for over 33% of the total share of organic beverages market in 2015. However, beer and wine is projected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period owing to increasing global economic conditions and high consumption of a broad range of flavored beverages.

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period and account for over 12% of global revenue by 2025. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest growth on account of growing agriculture sector in the region coupled with robust domestic demand has led to significant demand for the product.

Hain Celestial Group

Whole Foods Market, Inc

Dole Food Company, Inc

Dean Foods

German Mills , Inc

, Inc Danone

United Natural Foods, Incorporated

Amul

The Hershey Company

Everest Spices

Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V .

. Cargill, Inc.

Arla Foods, Inc.

The WhiteWave Foods Company

Nature's Path Foods

Newman's Own, Inc

Amy's Kitchen

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Organic Food & Beverage Industry Outlook

4. Organic Food & Beverage: Product Outlook

5. Organic Food & Beverage Market: Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

