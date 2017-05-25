VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI) (OTCQX: TMIAF), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2017 Annual Meeting held in Toronto, Ontario, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at seven and the seven directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Votes % Nominee Votes For % For Withheld Withheld ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ralph Fitch 27,047,727 99.53% 127,265 0.47% Antonio Canton 26,891,226 98.96% 283,766 1.04% Victor Dario 27,034,515 99.48% 140,477 0.52% Roman Mironchik 23,485,115 86.42% 3,689,877 13.58% Paul Sheehan 23,341,426 85.89% 3,833,566 14.11% Robert Van Doorn 23,484,715 86.42% 3,690,277 13.58% Tina Woodside 27,034,915 99.48% 140,077 0.52%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. The Company's share incentive plan, and an amendment to the plan, together with all unallocated common shares under the plan, as described in the management information circular, were approved. Also, a total of 550,000 incentive stock options granted to a director and to a consultant of the Company were ratified, confirmed and approved by the shareholders. Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. is a growth focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near surface, Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining friendly Nevada and Utah in the U.S.A.

The Company's approach to business combines the team's track record of discovery and advancement of large projects, key operational and process expertise, and a focus on community relations and sustainable development. Management has extensive experience in the global exploration and mining industry.

The Company's common shares and Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "TMI" and "TMI.B" and the common shares and Class B shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol "TMIAF" and "TMIBF". Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company. The Class B shares are only entitled collectively to 85% of the net cash, if any, (after deducting all costs, taxes and expenses and the third-party funder's portion thereof) received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company's subsidiary South American Silver Limited's arbitration proceeding against Bolivia for the expropriation of the Malku Khota project in 2012. Additional information related to TriMetals Mining Inc. is available at www.trimetalsmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. These forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations, if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the outcome of the international arbitration process, including the timing and the quantum of damages to be obtained, management's expectation with regard to the final amount of costs, fees and other expenses and commitments payable in connection with the arbitration, and any inability or delay in the collection of the value of any award or settlement; and risks of the mineral exploration industry which may affect the advancement of the Gold Springs project, including possible variations in mineral resources or grade, recovery rates, metal prices, availability of sufficient financing to fund further required work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms, availability of equipment and qualified personnel, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and other risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form filed and publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions made in developing the forward-looking statements include: the ability of the Company to realize value from its investments in Bolivia; the arbitration proceeding in a customary manner and in accordance with Procedural Order No. 1 (as amended in April and June 2015 and in January 2016) and the third party funder honoring its contractual commitments, the accuracy of current resource estimates and the interpretation of drill, metallurgical testing and other exploration results; the continuing support for mining by local governments in Nevada and Utah, the availability of equipment and qualified personnel to advance the Gold Springs project; and the execution of the Company's existing plans and further exploration and development programs for the Gold Springs Project, which may change due to changes in the views of the Company or if new information arises which makes it prudent to change such plans or programs.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this news release describe the Company's expectations as of May 25, 2017.

TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:



Ralph Fitch

President & CEO

303.584.0606

ralphfitch@trimetalsmining.com



Matias Herrero

Chief Financial Officer

303.584.0606

mherrero@trimetalsmining.com