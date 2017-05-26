Research and Markets - Global $600+ Billion Basic Petrochemical Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2021 With Profiles of Saudi Basic Industry Corp, LyondellBasell, Exxon Mobil, and Royal Dutch Shell

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global basic petrochemical industry is expected to reach an estimated $603.2 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2021.

The future of the global basic petrochemical market looks good with opportunities in construction, transportation, agriculture, textile, industrial, electronics, healthcare and consumer goods industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for basic petrochemicals in end use industries. Technological innovations aimed at improving manufacturing processes to increase product yield with higher quality are expected to have a positive impact on the petrochemical industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include capacity migration to low cost locations and US shale gas boom has renewed competitive advantage to the sector.

Basic petrochemical companies profiled in this market report include Saudi Basic Industry Corporation, LyondellBasell, Exxon Mobil, and Royal Dutch Shell.

The author predicts that the demand for ethylene is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in the polyethylene film for the food and non-food packaging applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to economic expansion in India and China and increasing usage of chemicals in different sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, construction, and others.

The study includes a forecast for the global basic petrochemical industry by chemical type, application type, and region, as follows:

Basic petrochemical market by chemical type [Volume (Million Tons) and $ Billion Shipment from 2010 to 2021]:

- Ethylene

- Propylene

- Butadiene

- Benzene

- Toluene

- Xylene

- Methanol

- Ammonia

Basic petrochemical market by application type [Volume (Million Tons) 2015]:

- Ethylene market by application

- Polyethylene

- Ethylene Oxide

- Ethylene Dichloride

- Others

Propylene market by application

- Polypropylene

- Propylene Oxide

- Acrylonitrile

- Others



Butadiene market by application

- Butadiene Rubber

- Styrene Butadiene Rubber

- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

- Styrene Butadiene Latex

- Hexamethylenediamine/Adiponitrile

- Others



Benzene market by application

- Styrene

- Cumene

- Cyclohexane

- Aniline

- Others



Toluene market by application

- Benzene

- Xylene

- Gasoline Blending

- Toluene Diisocyanates

- Solvent

- Others



Xylene market by application

- Para-Xylene

- Ortho-Xylene

- Mixed -Xylene & Others



Methanol market by application

- Formaldehyde

- Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether

- Fuel Blending

- Acetic Acid

- Methanol to Olefins

- Dimethyl Ether

- Biodiesel

- Other



Ammonia market by application

- Fertilizers

- Polyamides

- Nitric Acid

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Competitor Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



