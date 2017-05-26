Regulatory News:

The General Meeting of Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) held on May 10th 2017, approved the payment of a special distribution exclusively in cash of a total amount of €59,647,000.

Based on the 143 409 298 shares that made up the company's capital as at December 31, 2016, this special distribution would have reached €0.4159 per share.

The final number of company's shares having right to this special distribution being equal to 146 132 712 shares as at May 24th 2017, the amount of the special distribution is set at €0.4082 per share.

The right to this special distribution will be allocated on May 29th, 2017 and will be paid exclusively in cash on May 31, 2017.

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

