Concept Image of the Camatte School at the Toyota Booth

Overview of the Camatte Petta



TOKYO, May 26, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will exhibit a booth at the International Tokyo Toy Show 2017, where parents and children are able to have hands-on experience in driving the Camatte concept car. The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 1 to 41.Out of a desire to convey the joy and dreams of motor vehicles to the next generation and to encourage parents and children to become more familiar with cars, Toyota has been exhibiting a series of "Camatte" concept vehicles at the Tokyo Toy Show every year since 2012.At this year's show, Toyota will establish the Camatte School. Here, children will have the opportunity to experience the process of obtaining a driving license: they will learn how to operate the steering wheel, accelerator and brake of a car, and will be able to drive a car around a course set up inside the booth2. This year will be the first time that Toyota will be establishing a booth where children can actually experience driving a car.The car that will be driven around the Camatte School course is the "Camatte Petta,"3 the latest addition to the Camatte line-up. Magnets in various shapes and colors can be attached to the outer panels of the Camatte Petta, enabling children to decorate the vehicle according to their individual preferences.A separate program has been established for younger children. They will learn how to operate a car in a driving simulator, then, after sitting in the "Camatte 57s" (first exhibited in 2013), they will be issued with a provisional driving license that Toyota has created.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaCamatte1.JPGConcept Image of the Camatte School at the Toyota BoothDescription of the hands-on experience and procedureThe Camatte School-a driving school for children1) Children will learn how to operate the steering wheel, accelerator and brake in a driving simulator2) Children will be able to choose from five design patterns to decorate the outer panels of the car3) Children will be able to decorate the Camatte Petta in their own unique style by sticking each of the items in their chosen pattern onto the car4) Children will then be able to drive the car they have decorated around the driving course which will be set up in the booth5) After driving, children will receive a driving license issued by Toyota which is complete with their photographOverview of the Camatte Pettahttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaCamatte2.JPGReference: Overview of the Camatte series to dateToyota exhibited the first Camatte vehicle in 2012. The first Camatte Sora could be driven by children, who could also customize its colors and style using easily removable and installable body panels. In 2013, Toyota debuted the Camatte 57s, whose exterior body consisted of 57 detachable small panels that could be assembled like a puzzle. Then, in 2014, Toyota displayed the Camatte Lab, which allowed children to display pictures they had drawn on the hood of the car while getting an up-close look at the inner workings of the car throughout the entire booth. In 2015, Toyota exhibited Camatte Hajime along with Camatte Vision, which employed AR4 in order to enable children to enjoy a simulated experience of driving through town in a car specified to their liking. The Camatte Capsule, a trailer with a customizable interior space, was exhibited in 2016.(1) Buyer's days: June 1-2; Public days: June 3-4(2) Requirements for driving the Camatte Petta: children must be at least 130 cm tall. Booth staff will evaluate whether a child is capable of driving the Camatte Petta based on their ability to operate the steering wheel, accelerator and brake while using the driving simulator.(3) The name Camatte is based on the Japanese word for caring, and is meant to signify "caring for others" and "caring for cars."The name "Petta" was chosen out of a desire to enable children to touch and become more familiar with cars in an easy manner. Petta is taken from the Japanese words "pettanko" ("squashed"), like the charming front design of the car, and "petta petta" (an onomatopoeic phrase meaning "to stick"), since various magnets can be stuck to the vehicle.(4) Augmented Reality is technology that displays virtual information in addition to real world imagery.