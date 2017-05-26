As of May 29, 2017, the following instrument listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short name and market segment to STO Sustainable Bonds. The ISIN code will remain unchanged.



ISIN New Short Name New Trading Code New Segment --------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0009947500 LUNKO110 LUNKO110 STO Sustainable Bonds ---------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.