Research and Markets - Global HVAC Equipment Market Growth Opportunities Report 2017: Gree Electric Appliances, GD Midea, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand and UTC Look to Capitalise on the $120 Billion Market

The global HVAC equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $120.6 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The major drivers of growth are increasing disposable income, rapidly increasing construction activities in developing economies, and changing climate conditions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the increasing usage of green HVAC, increasing usage of air purification technology, and increasing usage of smart thermostat.

HVAC equipment companies profiled in this market report include Gree Electric Appliances, GD Midea group, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll Rand Plc, and UTC (United Technology and Corporation).

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the author forecasts that room AC is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 due to urbanization and increasing disposable income in emerging economies like China and India.

Within the global HVAC equipment market, residential is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of air conditioners and strong growth in construction industry are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to the increasing rate of urbanization, along with growth in disposable income.

The study includes a forecast for the global HVAC equipment market by product type, end use, and region, as follows:

HVAC equipment market by Product Type [Volume (million units) and Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

- Furnace

- Heat Pump

- Central AC

- Room AC

- Others

HVAC equipment market by End Use [Volume (million units) and Value ($ billion) from 2011 to 2022]:

- Residential

- Healthcare

- Education

- Hospitality

- Office

- Retail

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global HVAC Equipment Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitors Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

AAON, Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

GD Midea Co. Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Lennox International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Voltas Limited

