Research and Markets - Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report 2017: Key Players are Akamai Technologies, CDNetworks, CloudFlare, Level 3 Communication, Limelight & MaxCDN

The analysts forecast the global content delivery network market to grow at a CAGR of 29.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global content delivery network market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing development of content delivery clouds. In the past five years, there has been a gradual shift from the use of traditional CDNs to cloud-based CDNs. Content delivery clouds improve delivery service capabilities of web applications and storage. They also provide access to numerous specialized services.

According to the report, one driver in market is high server availability. One of the main factors that drive the demand for CDNs is the improved availability of services provided by these networks. Online assets can be distributed across diverse regions through CDNs. This is because these networks can automatically sense the availability of servers and accordingly divert contents and, thus, network traffic to these servers. The process provides customers with an enhanced user experience by minimizing the latency. Moreover, as they facilitate instant user redirection, CDNs can provide 100% server availability, even during power failures or when network and hardware issues are encountered.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is high price of CDN solutions. The main challenge faced by vendors in the global CDN market is the high prices associated with CDN solutions. CDN services are usually provided by third-party vendors, which generally charge high fees for the services that they offer. For instance, video traffic, which is expected to drive the overall growth of the Internet in the coming years, requires huge resources but provides a low profit margin.



