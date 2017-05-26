



TOKYO, May 26, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that it delivered 635 Outlander PHEV vehicles to the National Police of Ukraine on May 25 through its local importer and distributor MMC Ukraine(1). The delivery ceremony held in Kiev was attended by the Prime Minister of Ukraine and Osamu Masuko, MMC president and chief executive.The vehicle order stems from an emissions trading agreement signed by a number of Japanese companies with the Government of Ukraine. As part of its policy to reduce CO2 and greenhouse warming gases using the Kyoto Protocol Green Investment Scheme(2), the Ukrainian government will use the Outlander PHEVs as police vehicles.This marks the second time MMC has supplied vehicles under the Green Investment Scheme, the first being to deliver 507 units of the i-MiEV all-electric model to the Government of Estonia that began in October 2011.At the delivery ceremony, MMC President and chief executive Osamu Masuko said: "I would like to thank the Ukrainian government for evaluating our Outlander PHEV highly and deciding that it is the right option for the country's police force. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is not only environmental-friendly but also contains our latest technologies such as our advanced 4 wheel drive system "Super All-Wheel Control", which makes it highly suitable for police use."Since its launch in 2013, the Outlander PHEV has recorded cumulative sales of 80,768 units (as at the end of 2016), and has ranked the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in Europe for four years in a row.1. MMCU Outline- Start of business: June 2016- Main business lines: Import and sales of MMC vehicles- Shareholdings: Mitsubishi Corporation, 60%; local partner NIKO Group, 40%2. Green Investment Scheme- An international emissions trading plan which provides for funds deriving from the transfer of Assigned Amount Units (AAUs) in emission trading conducted under Article 17 of the Kyoto Protocol to be used for the purpose of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental measures.- AAU: Under Article 3 of the Kyoto Protocol, the allowable level of emissions assigned to a developed country party with a specific emissions target inscribed in Annex B.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.