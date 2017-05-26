Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

26 May 2017

Block Listing Application

In connection with the Prospectus published on 15 December 2016 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing, for general business purposes, of 10,000,000 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be admitted to trading on its main market.

Shares issued under the block listing will be used to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market and also to raise further money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy. The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 30 May 2017.

