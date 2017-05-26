Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, is pleased to offer merchants in the United Kingdom the ability to accept Samsung Pay, a simple and safe mobile payment service that works almost anywhere you can swipe or tap your card. As a Samsung Pay-qualified payment provider, Global Payments' robust suite of payment solutions is fully enabled for acceptance, allowing merchants to offer their customers the convenience of Samsung Pay.

To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can simply swipe up, scan their fingerprint and pay. Samsung Pay uses tokenization, Samsung Knox, and biometric authentication to provide secure payments and reduce the security risks inherent to plastic cards. With Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies, Samsung Pay works with most existing point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

"Global Payments is delighted to bring innovative commerce to merchants in the UK by supporting Samsung Pay," said Frank T. Young, SVP, Global Product and Innovation. "We once again demonstrate our continued commitment to leading payments technology across the globe by offering another form of mobile payment acceptance to merchants."

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers innovative solutions driven by customer needs globally. Our technologies, partnerships and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of products and services that allow our customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with approximately 8,500 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with merchants and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005036/en/

Contacts:

Global Payments Inc.

Investor contact:

Isabel Janci, 770-829-8478

Investor.Relations@globalpay.com

or

Media contact:

Amy Corn, 770-829-8755

Media.Relations@globalpay.com